RV Resilience: Hybrid research vessel joins PNNL

Recently delivered by Snow & Company, Inc., Seattle, Wash., to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), RV Resilience is the Department of Energy’s very first hybrid electric-diesel research vessel. .

Designed by Incat Crowther, the 15 meter vessel is the Department of Energy’s very first hybrid electric-diesel research vessel and will help PNNL sustainably expand its research activities in the Sequim Bay region of Washington State.

Offering exceptional capability for a vessel of its size, RV Resilience’s 28 square meter main deck is equipped with an A-frame, boom crane and movable davit in addition to a foldable swim platform. Designed to support the work of six scientists, RV Resilience also features multiple research workstations and convertible sleeping arrangements for multiday assignments.

Sustainability and operational flexibility have been enhanced via the vessel’s advanced parallel hybrid-electric propulsion system which features twin Volvo Penta marine engines, and two Danfoss motor-generators. Power is stored using a Spear Trident battery system.

While RV Resilience can travel at speeds of up to 23 knots on its two main diesel engines, it can quickly transition to a silent, all-electric mode capable of speeds of up to 7 knots. This silent, all-electric mode will allow the PNNL researchers to conduct their activities with minimal noise pollution, allowing for enhanced research capabilities when taking sensitive acoustic measurements.

“This first-in-class electric hybrid vessel will greatly expand our R&D and testing capabilities and help us build new partnerships,” said Christian Meinig, division director for PNNL’s Coastal Sciences Division. “The large working deck and heavy lift capability will allow us to deploy and recover larger instruments and uncrewed vehicles to rapidly develop technology and deliver impact to our sponsors.”

“RV Resilience opens up a whole new set of research possibilities and potential collaborations that we’re excited to share with the world,” said T.J. Heibel, renewable energy Lead for PNNL.

Grant Pecoraro, Incat Crowther’s U.S. managing director said: “The successful delivery of RV Resilience adds to Incat Crowther’s growing track record of working with our partners to design, construct and deliver state-of-the-art, low and zero-emission vessels. RV Resilienceis a truly bespoke vessel, designed specifically to the PNNL’s operational requirements and was a true collaboration between our team of digital shipbuilders, our partners at Snow & Company as well as the team at PNNL.”

Technical particulars HERE