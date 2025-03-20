Corvus marine battery system receives LR type approval

Corvus Energy, Bergen, Norway, recently announced that it has received type approval from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its Dolphin NxtGen Energy marine battery system.

The LR type approval confirms that the energy dense and lightweight energy storage system (ESS) complies with the stringent rules, regulations, and safety requirements in the industry, as defined by one of the leading maritime class societies.

Safety features and modular design

The Corvus Dolphin NxtGen Energy design features safety capabilities that surpass class and flag requirements, drawing on the proven Corvus Orca ESS — the world’s most widely installed marine battery system, according to the company. These advanced safety measures include passive single-cell Thermal Runaway (TR) isolation and a TR gas exhaust system.

With its lightweight construction, high energy density, and innovative modular design, the Dolphin NxtGen ESS is optimized for both space and weight efficiency, essential elements in vessel design. As a result, the Corvus Dolphin NxtGen Energy battery system is perfectly suited for both small and large battery installations where minimizing weight and maximizing available space are crucial.

Additionally, Corvus Energy’s advanced battery management system (BMS) and proprietary digital solutions, including continuous remote monitoring and digital twin technology, enhance operational safety throughout the battery system lifetime.

LR Type approval as a major milestone

“We are very pleased that the Dolphin NxtGen Energy battery system has now also received type approval from LR, confirming that it meets the high safety standards required in the maritime industry,” says Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy.

He adds: “Achieving LR Type Approval is a major milestone in our work to power a clean future as LR is one of the major class societies and a key player in many segments where the adoption of hybrid and electric solutions are high.”

In addition to securing LR, Bureau Veritas and DNV Type Approval, Corvus Energy is pursuing type approval certification from additional maritime classification societies for the Dolphin NxtGen Energy product going forward.