WCI names Miranda Lang its new operations manager

Waterways Council Inc. (WCI) has welcomed a new member to its team. She is Miranda Lang, who will serve as operations manager. She will work in concert with Amber McClay, WCI’s office manager/events coordinator, who will depart the organization in May for a cross-country move.

Lang previously served as University advancement reporting analyst at American University in Washington, D.C., producing reports, managing data collection, documenting reporting processes, conducting onboarding trainings for new hires, and coordinating annual meetings with stakeholders.

Prior to that position, she was assistant director for annual giving, alumni relations coordinator, interim alumni programs assistant, and senior administrative assistant at American University.

Lang, who is from Bridgeport, W.Va., is a 2017 graduate of American University.

“We are excited to welcome Miranda to our WCI team,” said WCI president/CEO Tracy Zea. “Her skill set in a variety of managerial roles will well serve our WCI members and the organization overall,” he continued. “While we hate to see Ms. McClay leave WCI, we wish her and her family the best, and we thank her for her three years of exemplary service.”