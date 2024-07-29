VIDEO: PALM QCS offshore renewables quick connector completes Orkney trials Written by Nick Blenkey









Apollo Engineering Consultants Limited reports that its PALM Quick Connection System has successfully completed trials in Orkney. The trials, which took place from the end of March to the end of May this year, demonstrated the robust capabilities of the system in real-sea conditions.

Developed through the Wave Energy Scotland (WES) quick connection systems program and with support from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership, the PALM QCS is designed to streamline the efficient hook-up and disconnection of cables and/or moorings for floating offshore renewable devices.

The system is designed to reduce operational costs significantly by enabling quick connections via the winching action of a conventional tow tug. This avoids the need to tow devices to port for maintenance—a process that can be costly in terms of marine spread and lost generation time.

The PALM QCS system allows connection and disconnection in higher sea states and removes the need for connections to be carried out on deck.

It is a mechanical system that can also incorporate electrical wet mate connectors, bringing both together using the winching action alone.

During the recent trials in Orkney, the system withstood severe weather conditions, including Storm Kathleen, and demonstrated its robustness through multiple connect and disconnect operations.

“The successful trial of the PALM QCS in Orkney is not just a milestone for Apollo, but a testament to the powerful collaborations that drive our industry forward,” said Apollo’s offshore renewables director Nigel Robinson. “We are grateful to Wave Energy Scotland, through which the PALM QCS was conceived and developed. Their ongoing support is vital to our success. Equally, our thanks go to Leask Marine, who were essential as our marine contractor, and to the numerous local supply chain companies whose contributions were crucial. This trial showcases what we can achieve together to advance the future of offshore renewable energy, and we look forward to continuing these collaborative efforts in the future.”

“It is reassuring to see the PALM perform exactly as Apollo hoped, including its capabilities in challenging weather conditions,” said Wave Energy Scotland managing director Tim Hurst. “Quick connection technologies are an exciting enabling development for offshore marine renewables and WES looks forward to seeing Apollo continue to develop their technology and collaborate further within the marine renewables sector.”

Apollo says that following the successful trial of the PALM QCS, it is set to support the industry’s growth, particularly in the floating offshore wind sector, as it scales up with the ScotWind and Celtic Sea developments.