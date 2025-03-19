Bay-Houston Towing christens two new tugboats

Bay-Houston Towing this week marked another milestone with the christening of the George M and May Louise, two state-of-the-art Robert Allan Ltd design RAstar 3200-W tractor-tugboats that will enhance operations along the Houston Ship Channel and beyond.

During the christening ceremony, Kevin Lenz, vice president of Bay-Houston Towing, addressed attendees, highlighting the critical role of the Houston Ship Channel in fueling the nation’s economy and the company’s commitment to safety, strength, and environmental stewardship.

The George M and May Louise incorporate low-emission technologies, reinforcing Bay-Houston’s dedication to sustainability and operational excellence.

“These remarkable vessels are a testament to the collaboration and dedication of so many,” said Lenz. “From naval architects to mariners, pilots, and industry leaders, we celebrate the people who bring these tugs to life and ensure the success of our ports and economy.”

The christening of a vessel is a maritime tradition that serves as both a blessing and a wish. Bay-Houston says that as it welcomes the George M and May Louise into service, it wishes them fair winds and following seas, ensuring the safe passage of vessels for many years to come.