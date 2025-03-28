Incat Tasmania’s next-gen sustainable ferry will be ready for operation in 2026. Written by Nick Blenkey









Incat Tasmania says that construction of its newest 78-meter hybrid electric ferry is well progressed. The vessel is on track for operation in the first half of 2026 – perfectly timed, says Incat, for operators looking to enter service ahead of the Northern Hemisphere summer season.

Designed with low-emission operations in mind, the light-weight craft marks the next evolution in Incat’s electric ferry range,

It incorporatesg lessons learned from the world’s largest battery-electric ship, Hull 096, also nearing completion at the Tasmanian shipyard.

With flexible propulsion options – fully electric, hybrid, or generator-assisted – the vessel offers unmatched versatility for operators navigating the transition to cleaner energy.

Sized to replace the first generation of high-speed craft now approaching 35 years in service, the vessel is offered as a future-focused solution for operators needing sustainable, fast, and efficient transport

Key specifications

Near-zero emissions capability with ESS sizing up to 12 MWh

Charging capacity up to 10 MW

Top speed of 27 knots

600 passengers

4.6 meter vehicle deck clearance, ideal for freight and truck transport

Flexible vehicle deck configurations with optional mezzanine decks

2 x 230 kW bow thrusters for enhanced maneuverability

Bridge wing control stations, port and starboard for berthing operations

“Incat has engineered this ferry to meet the demands of modern operators – high performance, lower operating costs, and the ability to meet or exceed tightening environmental regulations,” said Incat Tasmania CEO Stephen Casey. “It’s one of the most commercially compelling vessels on the market today.”

The 78-meter ferry is part of Incat Tasmania’s broader strategy to deliver multiple smaller electric ships annually, as the company scales production to lead the global shift toward sustainable aluminum shipbuilding. A sister ship is in the pipeline and could be available within 12 months after the delivery of this vessel.