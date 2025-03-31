Maritime industry associations launch consolidated BMP maritime security publication Written by Nick Blenkey









Best Maritime Practices (BMP) for maritime security have been around and evolving since at least the time that Somali pirate hijackings were in the headlines. Now, lwith new threats continuing to evolve, eading maritime trade associations have released a new interactive guidance publication to help all vessels plan voyages and to detect, avoid, deter, delay and report attacks and incidents wherever they occur.

This new consolidated and enhanced publication Best Management Practices (BMP) for Maritime Security (MS) has been released by BIMCO, ICS, IMCA, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO and OCIMF, supported by over forty maritime stakeholders.

“2024 saw an unprecedented spike in attacks against merchant ships. Ships were attacked with weapons of war in the Black Sea and in the Southern Red Sea more than one hundred times, and four innocent seafarers lost their lives,” said BIMCO secretary general nd CEO David Loosly. “Globally, 126 seafarers were held hostage during pirate attacks and armed robberies, and 12 seafarers were kidnapped. BMP MS will reduce risks and save lives. While we cannot control how the threats will develop in 2025 and beyond, we can make sure that we have the best tools available to help protect our seafarers and world trade.”

As an interactive online publication, BMP Maritime Security consolidates previously published regional publications into a single, comprehensive publication with actionable insights and advice. It focuses on providing a threat and risk management process and, recognising the dynamic nature of regional security situations, provides signposts to direct users to the most up-to-date security intelligence and risk assessment information. Access BMP MS HERE

Seafarers operating ships around the world encounter a range of maritime security threats, which often involve aggressive state and non-state actors. Although these threats vary across regions and in their severity, they can have a traumatic effect on seafarers who face unwarranted physical and mental harm. In some cases, being held as hostages and subjected to violence and ill-treatment for extended periods.

To counter the threat, existing BMP guidance has greatly improved the industry’s ability to understand, detect, and deter maritime security threats in recent years, but the advice needs to keep pace with the rapidly evolving threat environment. In BMP Maritime Security, users can navigate easily to different sections and link directly to external sources. Additionally, the publication includes various diagrams that provide valuable learning opportunities. The publication includes a significant section detailing global authorities and, importantly, appropriate contacts and tools for seafarer welfare support.

Best Management Practice (BMP) Maritime Security publication replaces previously published issues or supported guidance.