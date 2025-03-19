Hong Kong’s Sun Ferry takes delivery of new diesel-electric fast ferry

Hong Kong-based ferry operator Sun Ferry has taken delivery of Xin Ming Zhu 30 a new, state-of-the-art 35-meter diesel-electric ferry.

Designed by Incat Crowther and constructed by Guangzhou-based shipbuilder AFAI Southern Shipyard, it is the third vessel to join a fleet of seven new vessels designed by Incat Crowther for Sun Ferry.

Designed to provide passengers with an elevated commuter experience, the ferry’s main deck includes spacious seating for 171 travelers, dedicated areas for pets, and designated wheelchair spaces. Large windows and ergonomic seating allow passengers to enjoy uninterrupted views of the islands. Ample luggage storage is integrated throughout, including a 6 square meter cargo area centrally positioned for convenience.

Essential amenities such as two restrooms and one accessible restroom, ensure a comfortable journey for all passengers. The aft main deck also features crew quarters, including three bunk beds, lockers and a pantry.

The vessel will serve inter-island commuter and tourism operations across Hong Kong, connecting Peng Chau, Mui Wo, Chi Ma Wan and Cheung Chau and will deliver a world-class commuter experience while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability on Hong Kong’s waterways.

The 300-seat passenger ferry features Veth azimuth thrusters that provide exceptional maneuverability at operating speeds of 14 knots. The adoption of this technology makes the vessel suitable for berthing at piers on inter island routes. Xin Ming Zhu 30’s diesel-electric propulsion system is future-proofed, helping Sun Ferry to not only reduce emissions but also a reliable service.

The upper deck provides seating for 129 passengers and access to panoramic views. A three-seat wheelhouse crowns the vessel, offering maximum visibility and operational efficiency.

The vessel is also fitted with 72 solar panels providing 7.5 kilowatts of on-board power.

Sam Mackay, technical manager at Incat Crowther, said: “This vessel reflects Sun Ferry’s commitment to future focused design solutions that not only meet operational needs, but that exceed customer expectations. With diesel-electric propulsion, solar technology, and passenger-centric design, it sets a new benchmark for sustainable and efficient ferry services in Hong Kong.”

The delivery of the 35-meter hybrid vessel follows the delivery of two 45-metre conventional diesel- powered vessels to Sun Ferry. The final three vessels, all 45-meter vessels, will be delivered by the end of 2025. All vessels in the fleet have been designed by Incat Crowther and built by AFAI Southern Shipyard.