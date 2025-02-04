Op-Ed: Industry thoughts on tariffs come to light

Over the last couple of days, Stamatis Tsantanis, chariman and CEO of global shipping company Seanergy Maritime and United Maritime, and Cary S. Davis, president and CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) have released official statements on the Trump administration’s recent tariffs. In all, Seanergy Maritime and United Maritime have 25 ships in the ocean around the world with more than 4 million in dwt.

Tsantanis had the following to say:

“Tariffs are generally a double-edged sword. The more you impose them, the more you drive up costs for consumers. If tariffs are applied broadly, it’s important to remember that the U.S. is one of the world’s largest exporters of commodities—excluding oil and natural gas—shipping nearly 400 million tons of goods like grains, maize, and coal.

“When a country that exports large quantities imposes tariffs, it risks working against its own interests. Other nations adjust by sourcing commodities elsewhere. For example, the first time President Trump imposed tariffs on various goods, China responded by rerouting its imports of maize, corn, and grains to countries like Brazil and other parts of Latin America.

“From a trade perspective, this pattern remains consistent—it doesn’t change the global supply but shifts the flow of goods. However, for consumers, tariffs typically lead to inflationary pressures, increasing overall costs.

“There are three main shipping sectors: containers, tankers, and dry bulk commodities. Previously, when tariffs were imposed on Chinese consumer products, imports to the U.S. became more expensive because goods, commodities, and finished products from China were subject to higher costs. This created market disruptions, but overall, the tariffs have remained in place.

“The biggest impact is on container shipping—higher tariffs make finished products from China and similar markets more expensive. As for oil and natural gas, the effects remain uncertain, as geopolitical factors such as ongoing wars, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and trade route disruptions continue to evolve.

DRY BULK COMMODITIES

“For dry bulk commodities like coal, grains, and iron ore, we don’t anticipate major negative effects. In fact, we expect positive developments due to a global infrastructure push, not just in the U.S. but worldwide. The U.S. government has announced significant infrastructure projects requiring large amounts of steel and aluminum, which depend on raw materials like those we produce. Similarly, infrastructure expansion in other parts of the world will drive demand for raw materials.

“Regarding grains and other agricultural commodities like corn and maize, tariffs are unlikely to have a significant impact. On the contrary, if conflicts subside and key trade routes—such as the grain corridor from Ukraine via the Baltic and Black Seas—reopen, we expect a major boost in grain exports.

“Ultimately, tariffs are just one factor; geopolitical events play an equally important role. The next six months will be critical as the current administration aims to end conflicts while implementing new trade policies. The outcome of these efforts, and how tariffs interact with global events, remains uncertain. Significant volatility is expected over the next three to six months as the market adjusts to the evolving landscape, making this a pivotal period for global trade and economic stability.

“We at Synergy and United have built a strong platform with an exceptional fleet of ships, ready to capitalize on the favorable market conditions we saw in 2024 and anticipate in the future. We remain highly optimistic about the market outlook and expect to be well-positioned to take full advantage of upcoming opportunities.

BIGGEST RISK

“The biggest risk, as President Trump recently pointed out, is the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, which could easily escalate. We have reached a critical juncture—a potential “make or break” moment. I am genuinely concerned that the conflict could spiral beyond control, making it unmanageable. Mistakes can happen, particularly in Europe, which is at the doorstep of this crisis. If the situation worsens, the consequences could be severe, taking years to recover from. While the conflict is already deeply affecting the region, Europe is particularly vulnerable, given its proximity. Many neighboring countries could feel the direct impact, and I can only hope that the situation stabilizes before it disrupts the global order. I remain optimistic, but in my view, the greatest risk is a widespread escalation.

SECOND MAJOR RISK

“The second major risk is a surge in tariffs and sanctions worldwide, particularly those targeting China and other key economies. So far, the rhetoric from the newly formed U.S. administration does not indicate a highly aggressive stance toward China, which suggests a more tempered approach. Concerns about a potential invasion of Taiwan, while widely discussed, seem to me a remote possibility. Given our close ties to the Chinese market through the shipping industry, we see no material signs of an imminent escalation in the Far East.

“I’m concerned about Europe because everything is becoming more expensive, and inflation is running unchecked. At the same time, the entrepreneurial spirit that once drove the creation of so many great companies is fading.

“Governments have made it increasingly difficult for businesses to thrive, and I strongly believe there needs to be regulatory easing to support entrepreneurship.

“Currently, Europe’s uncertain environment is discouraging investment. Foreign companies face heavy taxation, creating additional barriers for entrepreneurs. This is a significant competitive disadvantage compared to the United States, where a more flexible regulatory framework and lower energy prices foster business growth. Unfortunately, Europe finds itself caught between major global powers—the U.S., China, and Russia—without taking a decisive stance to navigate its way out of this difficult situation.

“While things may eventually stabilize, my short-term outlook is that energy prices will decline. The U.S. and the Middle East will likely increase oil production, introducing more supply into the market and artificially driving prices down. Europe will benefit from this as lower energy costs gradually reach the region, easing some of the current strain. However, in the mid-to-long term, I don’t see a real resolution unless there is a significant shift in government policy.

“We are highly optimistic about the shipping industry, particularly the large-scale dry bulk sector. We believe that once trade routes normalize and uncertainty around tariffs and geopolitical risks subsides, our industry will benefit significantly.

“As the world embarks on rebuilding efforts in regions affected by recent disruptions, we expect to play a key role in driving infrastructure investment and reconstruction. Additionally, many large-scale projects that have already been pledged will further boost demand in our sector.”

AAPA Statement

AAPA’s Davis on behalf of AAPA released the following statement in anticipation of new tariffs from the Trump Administration on February 3:

“Tariffs are taxes. Though the port industry supports President Trump’s efforts to combat the flow of illicit drugs, tariffs will slow down our supply chains, tax American businesses and increase costs for hard-working citizens. Instead, we call on the Administration and Congress to thoughtfully pursue alternatives to achieving these policy goals and exempt items critical to national security from tariffs, including port equipment.”