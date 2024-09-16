Sounion salvage tow gets under way

The Greek-owned tanker Sounion, still on fire since being hit in multiple Houthi attacks more than two weeks ago, is at last under tow. The vessel is laden with 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, with any spill threatening to cause an environmental disaster. A prime motivation of the Sounion salvage effort is to head that off

Today, the European Union’s EUNAVFOR ASPIDES reported that tugboats had connected to the stricken vessel and it is now being towed to a safe location. Imagery from EUNAVFOR indicates that it is providing multiple assets to protect the operation.

An earlier Sounion salvage effort ended on September 2 when, said EUNAVFOR, “the private companies responsible for the salvage operation … concluded that the conditions were not met to conduct the towing operation and that it was not safe to proceed.“

The Sounion is operated by Greece’s Delta Tankers and, according to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) is being towed to a secure anchorage north of the Red Sea by the Greek salvage vessel Aigaion Pelagos.

The operation, conducted at slow speed for safety, is supported by the rescue tug Panormitis, equipped with fire-fighting and oil spill recovery capabilities, and is accompanied by three warships, including the Greek frigate Psara, and a special armed team.

The goal of the rescue crews, once the tanker is anchored, is to extinguish the fires on the deck, which were caused by the placement of explosives by the Houthis.

ANA-AMA says that, according to its sources, measurements carried out by the rescue ship’s crew on the deck of the tanker showed temperatures of 400°C. What will be next be attempted is to extinguish the fire using foam and water and to seal the holes caused by the Houthi explosives. The ship’s inert gas system will then be used to ensure that it is safe to start offloading the vessel.