Brunvoll to supply thirty thrusters for five Vard W2W SOVs Written by Nick Blenkey









Brunvoll has signed a contract with Vard for the delivery of a comprehensive package of propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five W2W SOVs to be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam for an undisclosed international operator.

Image: Brunvoll

Brunvoll’s delivery for each walk-to work service operation vessels consists of two azimuth propulsion thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and two tunnel thrusters. The vessels will also feature Brunvoll’s propulsion and thruster control system, BruCon PTC, for efficient and accurate maneuvering.

The W2W SOVs are of Vard 3 32 design. Developed in close collaboration with the customer,. the design is based on Vard’s portfolio of proven SOV designs and features the latest hull design optimized for low fuel consumption as well as high operability and comfort. The vessels are equipped with a diesel/electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system, a 3D motion compensated gangway system as well as a 3D motion compensated crane, and a comprehensive accommodation providing high comfort and excellent working conditions for the crew and technicians on board.

Scheduled to be delivered between the second half of 2027 and early 2028, the vessels will have a length of 88 meters and the capacity to accommodate a crew of 190 persons.

“We’re pleased to once more partner with Vard on a series of state-of-the-art vessels,” says Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP sales at Brunvoll. “Our propulsion and maneuvering systems are designed to ensure reliable and efficient operations for these vessels, and we look forward to supporting their success.”