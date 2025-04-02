LDA and MaDfly in breakthrough in offshore in-water vessel surveys Written by Nick Blenkey









Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) and French marine drone service specialist MaDfly say they have achieved a breakthrough in offshore in-water vessel surveys with the successful deployment of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in open sea conditions.

The pioneering operation was conducted on the service operation vessel (SOV) Wind of Hope next to the Hornsea 2 wind farm in England, marking a significant advance in offshore inspection technologies.

The innovative in-water survey was performed by MaDfly’s team under the supervision of the classification society Bureau Veritas. The operation was unique in that it was conducted entirely at sea, without requiring the vessel to halt its ongoing operations or return to port. Despite challenging conditions, including swells of up to 2 meters, MaDfly’s ROV technology enabled the survey to be completed swiftly and efficiently.

This approach offers multiple advantages over traditional methods:

Safety: Reduced physical risk with no divers at all.

Quality: High-quality results with minimal equipment and resources.

Cost-efficiency: Technology-driven operations have reduced costs by half.

Time-saving: Rapid deployment ensures minimal downtime and precise results.

The success of this operation is seen as highly significant because it paves the way for simplifying inspection planning and execution. This is achieved by minimizing the impact of external factors that can cause delays or reduce the quality of standard techniques. With MaDfly’s advanced ROV technology, the operation was completed quickly and seamlessly, with the added benefit of livestreaming the inspection footage to experts around the world.

“We are thrilled with the success of this operation, which showcases our commitment to innovation and excellence in the offshore wind industry,” said Thierry Guillot, CEO of MaDfly. “By leveraging advanced ROV technology, we’ve not only enhanced the safety and efficiency of underwater inspections but also significantly reduced operational costs. This is a game-changer for the industry, and we’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

“For LDA, this operation underscores our dedication to providing the highest level of service to the renewable energy sector,” said Gaël Cailleaux, renewables general manager at Louis Dreyfus Armateurs. “The ability to conduct such an inspection without interrupting our vessel’s operations is a testament to our commitment to operational excellence and sustainability. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with MaDfly to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the demanding needs of our clients,”

“We were very pleased to be able to conduct a satisfactory in-water survey using the innovation of an ROV with a BV approved service supplier, responding to the operational needs of the client and the realities of wind, waves and currents to help ensure success,” said Christophe Chauviere, VP, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. “We congratulate LDA and MaDFly on their success in using the new technology, providing flexibility with at least the same quality of survey as could be achieved with divers – without the need to put people in the water.