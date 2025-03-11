Police arrest master of Solong in wake of Stena Immaculate strike Written by Nick Blenkey









UPDATE TO EARLIER STORY:The Humberside Police has arrested the master of the Solong, the containership that struck the U.S.-flag TSP-program tanker Stena Immaculate yesterday. One member of the Solong crew is missing, believed dead.

“Following enquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision, this follows the conclusion of search operations by HM Coastguard for the missing crew member of the Solong,” said Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson .

Following a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel in the North Sea, off the coast of Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, Humberside Police have commenced a criminal investigation into the cause of the collision.



“The man arrested remains in custody at this time whilst enquiries are underway, and we continue speaking with all those involved to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

The BBC said that the owner of the Solong, Ernst Russ confirmed that man arrested by Humberside police is the master of the ship.

Erst Russ added that he, along with the rest of the crew, are assisting the investigation. In a statement the company added that “Out of respect for the investigation and all involved we will not comment further.”

In another update on our earlier post, fears that the Solong would sink have lessened as salvors have now attached a line to the vessel.

This morning, efforts were continuing to extinguish fires aboard the U.S.-flag TSP-program tanker Stena Immaculate and the ship that struck it yesterday morning, the Ernst Russ owned containership Solong.

According to Reuters, Boskalis has been appointed the salvor for the Stena Immaculate, with four ships being underway to the incident scene this morning.

While all the Crowley crew of the Stena Immaculate are safe, one member of the Solong’s crew of 14 is missing and presumed dead with rescue efforts by HM Coastguard being concluded.

The BBC reports U.K. Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security Mike Kane M.P. as telling the House of Commons this morning that the fire on the Stena Immaculate has been extinguished but that the fire on the Solong persists. He added that the assessment from experts is that it is unlikely that the Solong will remain afloat.

There are widespread concerns about the environmental impacts of the incident and there had been reports that the Solong had been carrying containers of sodium cyanide. However a statement from owner Ernst Russ today said:

“We are able to confirm that there are no containers on board ladened with sodium cyanide, as has been misreported. There are four empty containers that have previously contained the hazardous chemical, and these containers will continue to be monitored.”

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the missing crew member, mindful that the search has been called off,” the statement added. “Our first thoughts must be with them at this uncertain and distressing time.”

“All necessary support is being provided to the family.

“Our team is actively engaged with all local authorities, and we will work with clean-up teams to ensure every effort is made to mitigate further impacts on the marine environment.

“Ernst Russ will fully assist with the investigations that are to follow.”