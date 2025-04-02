Op-Ed: Streamlining OSV operations with data standardization Written by









By Arnaud Dianoux, founder & managing director, Opsealog

For centuries, maritime trade has relied on standardization to drive efficiency and innovation. The introduction of the shipping container in the 1950s transformed global trade by streamlining cargo handling and reducing costs. Now, the industry faces another revolution—this time, in the form of data standardization. As regulatory demands increase and digitalization accelerates, the ability to collect, interpret, and share data in a structured and reliable way will define the next phase of progress in the offshore and shipping sectors.

Modern vessels generate an estimated 20 gigabytes of data every day, covering everything from fuel consumption and engine performance to emissions and operational efficiency. However, much of this data is lost in a sea of inconsistent formats, disconnected systems, and manual reporting processes. Without a unified framework, valuable insights remain underutilized, and operators struggle to extract meaningful value from the information they collect.

This challenge extends beyond compliance with regulatory mandates such as the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decarbonization targets and the European Union’s emissions reporting requirements. Standardized data is a catalyst for operational efficiency, cost savings, and strategic decision-making. By establishing common formats and definitions, data standardization can eliminate errors, enable benchmarking, and facilitate more transparent collaboration across the industry.

Digital transformation with common language

Data standardization is much more than a technical exercise—it is an enabler of progress. Just as English became the universal language of global shipping, standardized data will serve as the common language for digital communication. This shift is not so much about making data exchange easier, but ensuring that all stakeholders—from shipowners and charterers to regulators and technology providers—can work within a shared, reliable framework.

A prime example of where this matters is speed measurement. A knot (nautical mile per hour) is not the same as a statute mile per hour, yet inconsistencies in unit usage can create cumulative errors in fuel calculations, voyage planning, and performance assessments. Without clear definitions, even minor discrepancies can have far-reaching consequences. Data standardization provides the clarity needed to eliminate these inconsistencies and ensure that data is accurate, comparable, and actionable.

How standardization unlocks greater efficiency

Beyond simplifying compliance, standardized data allows operators to make better decisions about fleet performance, maintenance, and future investments. When real-time data is structured and easily accessible, it becomes a powerful tool for optimizing operations.

Predictive analytics, for example, relies on clean and structured data to detect early warning signs of equipment failure. By enabling condition-based maintenance strategies, standardized data can help reduce downtime, extend asset lifespans, and prevent costly breakdowns. Likewise, the ability to compare fuel consumption across different vessels in a fleet provides shipowners and charterers with the insights needed to optimize efficiency and reduce costs.

Transparency is another key advantage. Standardized data creates a common foundation for evaluating performance, ensuring contract compliance, and resolving disputes. Shipowners and charterers can use standardized benchmarks to assess fuel efficiency, emissions, and overall operational effectiveness. This shared understanding fosters stronger partnerships and enhances trust between stakeholders.

A collective drive

From a people perspective, seafarers play a critical role in data collection—yet too often, their efforts are lost in inefficient reporting processes. The reliance on paper logs, spreadsheets, and inconsistent formats increases workloads and introduces the risk of human error. Data standardization can alleviate this burden by integrating automated reporting solutions that reduce manual input and ensure that data is collected consistently.

As more ships automatically transmit sensor data to shore, the volume of collected information will continue to grow. These increasing data streams must be monitored, verified, cleaned, and transformed into valuable insights. Over time, this process will not only enhance decision-making but also reduce the reporting burden on crew members, allowing them to focus on core operational tasks.

The maritime sector is already making significant progress toward standardization, with industry groups leading collaborative efforts to establish best practices. Initiatives such as the Smart Maritime Council’s Standardized Vessel Dataset for Noon Reports and Energy LEAP’s Vessel Emissions Reporting Standard are paving the way for broader adoption. The International Support Vessel Owners Association (ISOA) is also working on standardization initiatives that extend beyond noon reporting, reinforcing the idea that data should be transparent, credible, and accessible. These developments highlight the industry’s recognition that standardization is essential for improving efficiency, sustainability, and compliance.

Obstacles to implementation

While the benefits of data standardization are clear, industry-wide implementation will take time. Concerns about data security, ownership rights, and system integration need to be addressed to ensure smooth adoption. Strong governance policies, collaboration among stakeholders, and investment in digital infrastructure will be crucial to overcoming these barriers.

The maritime industry has already demonstrated that large-scale digital transformations are possible. The implementation of the maritime single window for data exchange in ports, which became mandatory in 2024, proves that standardization efforts can yield significant efficiency gains. Similar progress can be made in standardizing data collection and reporting in the OSV sector, setting the foundation for a smarter and more connected industry.

A future competitive advantage

Data standardization will help in meeting today’s compliance requirements, but it will also assist in future proofing maritime operations. As the industry transitions to multi-fuel fleets and integrates emerging clean technologies, the need for granular, high-quality data will only increase. Shipowners and charterers that adopt standardized data practices today will be better positioned to make informed decisions about retrofits, newbuilds, and operational strategies.

The shipping industry stands at a crossroads. Those who embrace data standardization will unlock new opportunities for efficiency, sustainability, and commercial success. Those who do not risk falling behind in an increasingly data-driven world. Now is the time to take action—data standardization is the key to unlocking the full potential of maritime digitalization.