Powertrain Solutions for Your Marine Applications

Demand for oil is increasing, and with that increase in demand comes a need for vessels to perform to the best of their ability. Preventing downtime and optimizing performance of marine vessels is critical to keep up with increasing industry demands. Offshore OEMs working in renewable wind, oil, LNG, shale, and other markets need drivetrain components that are reliable and innovative to optimize vessel performance.



In this white paper, experts from Regal Rexnord delve into cutting-edge powertrain solutions tailored for marine applications.



Key takeaways from this white paper include:

How the design of a strategic powertrain system can simplify and optimize drivetrain performance.

The importance of selecting the right coupling plays in the success of below-deck applications.

The benefits that collaboration between engineers can have on the drivetrain.

How investing in Torsional Vibration Analysis (TVA), IIoT, and predictive maintenance can improve the performance of marine vessels.