VIDEO: BSM champions diversity at sea with successful pilot project

After a 10-month project phase, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has successfully completed the Diversity@Sea project, a global initiative by the All Aboard Alliance aimed at fostering gender and cultural diversity within the maritime industry. As part of this program, four female seafarers from different countries were part of the multinational crew on the BSM-managed container vessel, Charlotte Schulte.

Despite progress in workplace diversity, says BSM, shipping remains one of the least gender-balanced industries, with women comprising just 2% of seafarers. Recognizing the untapped talent pool and the industry-wide shortage of skilled labor, BSM is actively working to increasing female representation at sea. The company has introduced initiatives such as improved working conditions, a mentorship program linking female shore staff with women at sea, and policies supporting an inclusive shipboard culture.

The Diversity@Sea pilot is one of BSM’s initiatives to attract more women to seafaring professions. Launched by the All Aboard Alliance, an initiative by the Global Maritime Forum, the program aims to improve gender and cultural diversity onboard. It aligns closely with BSM’s values of promoting equality, diversity and inclusion at sea.

As one of twelve companies that committed a pilot vessel to this initiative, BSM explored ways to improve onboard experiences for seafarers of all genders. Each pilot vessel had at least four female seafarers and a wide variety of nationalities on board. The participating crew received regular surveys on topics such as mental health, working conditions, and employment challenges for female seafarers.

Junie Cantoneros, 35, from the Philippines and chief officer on the container vessel Charlotte Schulte” has witnessed significant progress for women on board since the beginning of her career.

“We are seeing more women in leadership roles, and greater efforts have been made to create an inclusive work environment,” she says. “Although challenges remain, the focus for equality and respect has grown much stronger, making the maritime industry more supportive and unbiased.”

“As opportunities for women continue to expand, and with the right training, support, and leadership, there is no reason why an all-female crew cannot be a reality at some point”.

Eva Rodriguez, director HR marine at BSM, says that there is still a long way to go in addressing gender imbalance.

“You need perseverance to achieve true diversity at sea.” she says. “But we will not relent, because we have talented and ambitious female seafarers who deserve encouragement and support”.

Preliminary findings from the Diversity@Sea project, compiled by the Global Maritime Forum, highlight key focus areas for industry-wide improvement, including zero tolerance for abuse and harassment, improving work-life balance, and upgrading onboard facilities, such as enhanced internet and social connectivity. The insights—drawn from 400 seafarers and over 50,000 data points—will contribute to a comprehensive industry report and guidelines, set to be published by the Global Maritime Forum in April 2025. These recommendations will support maritime companies, regulators, and industry stakeholders in shaping a more inclusive and resilient workforce for the future.