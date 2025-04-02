Eureka Naval Craft unveils a new autonomous naval attack vessel design

Dover, Del.-based Eureka Naval Craft is adding autonomy to its line of advanced surface effect ships. With Australian marine autonomy specialist Greenroom Robotics, it is set to unveil what the two companies describe as the “most advanced autonomous naval attack vessel ever designed” at the upcoming Sea Air and Space Exhibition.

The AIRCAT Bengal MC (“Module Carrier”) is a 36 meter multi-mission surface effect ship (SES) and is being developed by Eureka and Norway’s ESNA Naval Architects, with autonomy and AI software supplied by Greenroom.

Eureka Naval Craft CEO, Bo Jardine, said the ground-breaking vessel is the first autonomous naval vessel anywhere in the world to be able to carry a 40-tonne payload (2 X 40 ISO Footprint modules) with a top speed of more than 50 knots, payload depending, and a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Jardine says that the vessel will be offered to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and navies allied to the U.S., including AUKUS and NATO countries, as well as Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

“We’re very excited to reveal the AIRCAT Bengal MC,” he said. “This is a high-speed, high-tech ship able to operate crewed and uncrewed. It is further bristling with lethality and can launch Tomahawk cruise missiles and anti-ship naval strike missiles (NSM). This ‘force projection’ capability is very important as it de-risks the reliance on much bigger, more expensive crewed warships to fire missiles. The reality is the naval market in this weight class needs disrupting. Too many vessels today are outdated, sluggish, and expensive. The AIRCAT Bengal MC offers a very fast alternative ship which is armed to the teeth, can be made autonomous, and has the capability to carry much heavier payloads at speed, increasing lethality.”

Jardine said lower building cost is a key advantage of the AIRCAT Bengal MC.

“The vessel stands out by providing a more cost-effective solution compared to current naval corvettes and frigates, thanks to its optimized design and use of modular construction techniques that reduce both manufacturing and repair costs. Furthermore, the Bengal MC’s superior fuel efficiency and lower operational overhead make it an attractive option for navies looking to maximize their budgets while maintaining advanced capabilities.”

Jardine said the Bengal MC vessel is so versatile it can be used as a troop transport vessel, landing support craft, electronic warfare platform, drone mothership and for mine laying and counter-mine warfare.

Greenroom Robotics CEO James Keane said AIRCAT Bengal MC will have the most advanced autonomous navigation system in the world and software tooling enhancing humans through all phases of operations.

“This is a terrific ship and we’re delighted to be working with Bo Jardine and the Eureka team on the software,” he said. “The AIRCAT Bengal MC will benefit from the proven Greenroom Advanced Maritime Autonomy (GAMA) software system Greenroom has spentyears developing and had validated on a 57 meter decommissioned Armidale-class patrol boat, Sentinel, known as the Patrol Boat Autonomy Trial (PBAT).

“PBAT was rapidly executed to become one of the most successful autonomy projects ever undertaken on a naval vessel where Greenroom collaborated with Trusted Autonomous Systems, Austal Australia and the Royal Australian Navy. Drawing on this expertise the AIRCAT Bengal MC will have state-of-the-art AI-driven advanced situational awareness, and swarm-ready fleet enablement systems allowing naval or coastguard crews to operate with unparalleled precision, safety, and effectiveness in high-threat maritime scenarios.”

Keane said Greenroom’s software integration will ensure that the AIRCAT Bengal MC remains ahead of evolving maritime threats, offering enhanced capability for missions including surface warfare, drone and missile defense, special operations support, and rapid response scenarios. Specialised software for humans-in-the-loop will enhance the human machine team through all phases of AIRCAT Bengal MC operations.

The autonomous AIRCAT Bengal MC will join Eureka’s fleet of AIRCAT vessels including the Bengal, Lynx, Jaguar, and Panther, each tailored to specific missions, ranging from fast attack, reconnaissance, rescue, high-speed troop transport and unmanned logistics. The modular design of Eureka’s naval vessels allow clients to customize the vessels based on their operational needs.

Eureka’s vessel fleet is designed for higher speed-to-weight ratio; lower fuel consumption, longer endurance, lower emissions. They further have improved ride qualities versus other vessels enabling greater accuracy with weapon systems, less wear and tear on their crews, sensors, weapons and other sensitive payloads.