Podcast: Exploring future marine propulsion options

In this episode, we're joined by Will Watson, Marine Product Manager at Caterpillar.

We’ll be diving into the myriad of marine propulsion options available today—everything from traditional engines to innovative fuels and hybrid systems. We’ll also explore the significance of collaboration in advancing these technologies and discuss the pros and cons of retrofitting versus new builds.

