Podcast: Maritime connectivity always evolving

In this episode of Listen Up! Podcast, Marine Log’s Editor in Chief Heather Ervin talks to Brent Bruun, president of KVH Industries, on maritime connectivity and the dramatic changes its recently undergone with the advent of new entrants, such as Starlink and others.

KVH Industries is a global connectivity company delivered via the KVH ONE network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, R.I., with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet, TracPhone, and TracVision product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.

KVH in the news

A year ago, KVH Industries completed a three-year renewal of its satellite services contract with Intelsat. The renewal included increased network capacity, the flexibility to support future bandwidth adjustments, and reduced service costs that will enable KVH to offer even more competitive airtime rates for seafarers.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Intelsat, which began in 2017 when KVH proudly became the launch partner for Intelsat’s FlexMaritime network,” said Brent Bruun, KVH’s president and CEO. “More than 7,100 commercial, leisure, and military vessels worldwide rely on KVH and Intelsat’s FlexMaritime high-throughput satellites (HTS) to deliver connectivity, content, cybersecurity, and additional critical services. This network is the backbone of our KVH ONE hybrid network, which integrates Ku-band GEO services, low earth orbit (LEO) services, worldwide 5G/LTE cellular communications as fast as 200 Mbps down, and shore-based Wi-Fi services into a seamless, intelligently managed network to keep seafarers always connected.”