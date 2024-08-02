VIDEO: Hybrid research cat R/V Resilience joins PNNL

Snow & Company, Inc. Seattle, Wash., recently completed construction and delivered the 50 foot hybrid research catamaran R/V Resilience to the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). It is the first and thus far only hybrid vessel in the Department of Energy’s fleet.

R/V Resilience was designed by Incat Crowther with propulsion integration provided by Pacific Power. Hybrid propulsion is accomplished by joining twin Volvo Penta marine engines, and two Danfoss motor-generators. Power is stored using a Spear Trident battery system.

This new combination allows the vessel to operate in a zero-emission “quiet” state, which is a more effective approach for marine research. This innovative model is less intrusive for studying fish and wildlife while also greatly reducing air pollution and carbon dioxide emissions.

R/V Resilience is stationed at PNNL Sequim, a Department of Energy (DOE) marine research facility. It will be a multi-use platform for deploying research equipment, ROV’s and diving operations in support of various research projects, including power generation and environmental surveys.

This hybrid vessel is seen as a huge step for the blue economy and marks the start of a new generation of technology, enabling a future of research and testing of renewable power from the ocean itself.

