Liberian Registry names Norm Witt VP of port state control affairs Written by Nick Blenkey









The Liberian Registry has named Commander Norm Witt (USCG, retired) its vice president, port state control affairs.

In this role, Witt will be responsible for coordinating and building professional relationships with various PSC (port state control) entities including the United States Coast Guard to better support the registry’s clients. Through this position, Witt can assist ship owners and operators through inspections or other obstacles they might face.

“I’m excited to be in a position where I can leverage my previous Coast Guard experience in helping clients achieve high levels of regulatory compliance, which in turn minimizes shipping delays and enhances overall safety,” said Witt. “Improving our safety performance on a continuous basis is a priority for everyone” states Norm Witt.

Prior to joining the Liberian Registry, Witt most recently served as mid-atlantic marine affairs manager at Ørsted and brings a wealth of experience to the registry. His over 23 years of service with the Coast Guard notably included serving as the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Savannah, Ga., where he held the position of Captain of the Port. In that role, he led the response to the capsizing of M/V Golden Ray, coordinating an operation that involved 500 personnel and 70 vessels.

“In addition to his knowledge on PSC matters, Norm brings valuable international relations experience to the registry as he had tours in Liberia and Fiji Islands as a USCG officer, as well as commercial experience in the Offshore Wind industry,” said Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry. “We are excited to have him join the team, and his knowledge will be an asset in our growth and operations.”