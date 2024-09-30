White Paper: Sailing Toward a Greener Horizon

White Paper: Sailing Toward a Greener HorizonWritten by Regal Rexnord
As the marine industry pushes toward greener practices and alternative propulsion sources, many companies are transforming their current fleets into ones that can usher them into the future.
Learn about the construction of one of the first electric passenger ferries in the United States in this white paper, which involved a custom coupling and brake design.
Highlights from this white paper include:
- The marine industry’s move toward greener practices, notably through the adoption of electric propulsion systems for passenger ferries as well as numerous other vessel types.
- How a CENTAX® coupling and a Twiflex™ disc brake with a locking pin device were integrated to create a unique powertrain solution for an electric propulsion system.
- Ways in which Regal Rexnord™ can design and deliver turnkey solutions to meet the specific needs of any vessel.
