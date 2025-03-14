Victoria Clipper now operating from new terminal in Victoria Written by Nick Blenkey









Seattle-based FRS Clipper, which operates the Victoria Clipper fast ferry service between Victoria, British Columbia, and Seattle, has moved to a new terminal location in Victoria.

Starting today, March 14 services from Victoria are operating from the new location at 470 Belleville Street on the lowest level of the historic Steamship Building in Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

For nearly 40 years, FRS Clipper’s fast ferries have arrived from and departed for the two-hour and 45-minute voyage between Victoria and Seattle from a dedicated terminal just a few blocks to the west of the new location.

The governments of British Columbia and Canada announced the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project in June 2023 and committed to develop a new permanent terminal at 254 Belleville St. The new permanent terminal is expected to open in 2028.

To maintain uninterrupted service during construction, Phase 1 of the project included the development of a temporary terminal and a new wharf for FRS Clipper at the Steamship location.

“FRS Clipper is pleased to move to the new Steamship Building location” said Mark Collins, CEO of FRS Clipper. “We thank the province for constructing this fine facility close to the heart of Victoria. It brings a new level of convenience for travelers and adds to the dynamic core of B.C.’s capital city.”

For FRS Clipper guests traveling to the Victoria Steamship Terminal by car, paid customer parking is available nearby at the Hotel Grand Pacific and at 481 Kingston Street.

FRS Clipper which was established as Clipper Vacations in 1986, has carried over 8 million passengers since then. Now a part of the Flensburg, Germany-based FRS Group It operates the service with the high speed passenger catamaran Victoria Clipper V. Built by Norwegian shipbuilder Fjellstrand in 2003, it was transferred to Clipper by FRS in 2017