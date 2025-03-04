James McNally named new Manson president and CEO

Seattle, Wash.-headquartered Manson Construction Co. has named James (Jim) McNally its president and CEO. McNally, previously Manson’s executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO), succeeds John Holmes, who has retired after a 48-year career at the company and remains on its board.

“The board of directors unanimously approves of Mr. McNally taking the reins of Manson due to his excellent performance as COO and his long-time industry experience,” said Frederick Paup, Manson chairman of the board. “He is indeed wicked smart, which any Rhode Islander understands is the highest of compliments.”

“Mr. Holmes has been the human embodiment of Manson’s core values of taking care of people, doing the right thing, and finding a better way,” said Paup. “His steady leadership, and just plain being a great person, have been a key ingredient to Manson’s success.”

“With the strength of our team and our marine assets, we are well-positioned under Jim’s leadership to continue our success in the marine construction and dredging markets,” said Holmes

Since becoming COO in 2016, McNally has overseen the management of all seven Manson business units, as well as the company’s equipment group, supporting the management of Manson’s national marine construction and dredging fleet.

“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to lead the outstanding people that make up Manson,” McNally said. “I look forward to supporting the continuous development of the craft and staff talent that make this organization great.”