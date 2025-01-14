Podcast: Navigating U.S. port operations with IRPT

In today’s rapidly evolving maritime market, the modernization of port operations is essential for staying globally competitive. As industries demand faster and more efficient supply chains, technological innovations are playing a key role in shaping the future of ports. In this episode of Marine Log’s ListenUp! Podcast, Aimee Andres, executive director of Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals (IRPT), shares insights on the latest trends and challenges transforming the port sector.

Andres will also discuss how new technologies are boosting efficiency and productivity, the growing importance of data analytics in refining operational strategies, and how ports can harness these tools to remain competitive. She also addresses the hurdles ports face in adopting these innovations, the increasing demand for faster, more reliable supply chains, and the strategies being implemented to tackle these challenges and maintain a competitive edge in the fast-paced maritime industry.

You can listen to other ListenUp! Podcast episodes here.

About IRPT

IRPT is a membership driven, nationwide trade association. It was chartered as a non-profit corporation in 1974 under the laws of the State of Missouri. IRPT is a relatively young organization, which was founded in 1974. IRPT as an organization continues to demonstrate that the industry is and will continue to be a dynamic force in the nations’ economic growth and stability.

IRPT currently has over 300 members nationwide consisting of port professionals, terminal operators, shippers, carriers, firms, suppliers, state agencies, and other associations.