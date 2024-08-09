Ship registries launch RISC: A new tool to strengthen maritime compliance Written by Nick Blenkey









Leading ship registries — including the world’s largest, the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) — have launched the Registry Information Sharing Compact (RISC) database. The initiative, created as a sovereign decision by member states and reputable flags, aims to keep flag registries informed and up-to-date with vessels’ backgrounds and any sanctions issues.

“The Registry Information Sharing Compact database marks a significant advancement in our collective efforts to maintain the integrity and security of global shipping,” said Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry, at a press conference held in Washington, D.C., that was supported by the U.S. Department of State. “With this platform we are strengthening our defenses and working together to uphold the highest standards of compliance and safety.”

The press conference included participation from embassies representing a number of flags.

The RISC database is a free online tool for consultation among flags wishing to share and access details on vessels’ backgrounds. It allows flag registries to share and research information on problem vessels that may be evading regulations or engaging in suspicious activities. By sharing this data, flag registries can be more informed, eliminate risks, and prevent flag-hopping by ships that come under investigation.

“Flag hopping” is among the multiple deceptive practices used by sanctions busters that were listed in a global advisory released by the U.S. Departments of State and Treasury, and the U.S. Coast Guard back in 2020. Since then, sanctions on Russia and on Houthi enablers have seen the use of those practices proliferate.