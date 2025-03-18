Podcast: Addressing supply vs. demand issue of alternative fuels

In this episode of Listen Up!, we sit with Elomatic’s vice president of offshore energy, Ted Bergman, to discuss the industry’s supply vs. demand challenge with alternative low-carbon fuels. Elomatic is leading the charge with proactive solutions, including their involvement in the Green North Energy hydrogen project, and consultancy services to support the maritime sector’s decarbonization.

With FuelEU Maritime putting more focus on alternative fuels, Elomatic, an international consulting and engineering company, is able to discuss the steps needed to boost investment and unlock a decarbonized future for shipping.

Listen to this episode on Spotify or SoundCloud. Other Listen Up! podcast episodes can be found under the Resources tab.

Recently, Elomatic partnered with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to support the construction of Germany’s new Polarstern 2 icebreaker. Set to become the world’s largest and most advanced icebreaking research and polar logistics ship, it is to be built for the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research at the Wismar Shipyard, which TKMS acquired in the wake of the collapse of MV Werften. It will replace the existing Polarstern.

Elomatic, an international consulting and engineering company, will provide basic and detail engineering work, as well as providing yard consultancy, during the Polarstern 2 construction phase.

In 2022, members of the senior management from MV Werften decided to join Finnish headquartered Elomatic and establish a company in Wismar. One of the goals was to preserve key ship design expertise in their hometown.

Elomatic says that the contract represents the culmination of a two-year partnership with TKMS to develop the proposal for the new Polarstern 2 project. The vessel will be equipped with a wide portfolio of advanced scientific and logistic equipment, on-board laboratories, and a propulsion system which uses green fuels in combination with a large battery system. Able to break through 1.8-meter thick ice, it is is scheduled to replace the existing Polarstern in 2030.

Elomatic has extensive expertise in icebreaking ship design and engineering. Since 2022, it has served as the primary design and engineering partner for Canada’s new national polar icebreaker, currently in its detail engineering phase at Vancouver Shipyard (VSY).