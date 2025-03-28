Norfolk Dredging wins $27.5M USACE dredging contract

Chesapeake, Va.-based Norfolk Dredging Co. has been awarded a $27,512,650 firm-fixed-price contract for new-work dredging. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 3, 2026.

Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $27,512,650 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va,, is the contracting activity (W91236-2