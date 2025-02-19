10 minutes with Paul Switzer of World Wide Metric Written by Heather Ervin









Sponsored Content: In an industry where piping and fittings are often considered standard, RM Press and Drainage Fittings from Raccorderie Metalliche (RM) set a new benchmark for efficiency, reliability, and safety. World Wide Metric’s Director of Marine, Paul Switzer, shares insights on why RM’s press technology and drainage solutions are shaping the future of marine applications.

Marine Log (ML): What makes RM Press Fittings a superior choice for the marine industry?

Paul Switzer (PS): RM Press Fittings are a game-changer for marine applications, offering a combination of durability, versatility, and installation efficiency. Manufactured in stainless steel, carbon steel, and 90/10 copper-nickel, these fittings deliver superior corrosion resistance, making them ideal for the demanding marine environment.

Unlike traditional welding or threading, RM’s press-fitting technology eliminates the need for hot work, reducing installation time and enhancing safety. With a simple press tool, connections are made quickly and securely, minimizing downtime and labor costs. RM Press Fittings are also highly versatile, suitable for heating, cooling, compressed air, and fire protection systems, providing shipbuilders with a certified and reliable alternative to traditional methods.

ML: How do RM Drainage Fittings meet the unique demands of the marine industry?

PS: RM Drainage Fittings are designed for both gravity and vacuum drainage systems, making them an essential component for modern vessels. Constructed from AISI 316L stainless steel, they resist corrosion from chemically aggressive wastewater, making them ideal for cruise ships, naval vessels, offshore platforms, and yachts.

The lightweight yet durable design allows for easy installation, while Class A fire resistance certification enhances onboard safety. Unlike welded drainage systems, RM Drainage Fittings use a push-fit system, eliminating the need for specialized tools. This reduces labor time and ensures a secure, leak-free connection, even in confined spaces.

ML: Which marine markets are adopting RM Press and Drainage Fittings the most?

PS: RM fittings serve a wide range of marine industry sectors, including commercial shipping, offshore oil and gas, military, and the luxury yacht market.

The commercial and offshore oil and gas sectors benefit significantly from the efficiency and flame-free installation of press fittings, especially in time-sensitive retrofits and emergency repairs. Military applications are also a strong market due to RM’s reputation for high-performance, maintenance-friendly solutions.

ML: How does RM technology help shipbuilders and operators navigate market fluctuations?

PS: In an unpredictable market, efficiency and adaptability are critical. RM’s press technology reduces labor costs, minimizes installation time, and eliminates material waste, allowing shipbuilders and operators to complete projects faster and more cost-effectively.

Since the same press-fitting technology is used across commercial, industrial, and marine sectors, RM products provide a cross-industry advantage, ensuring consistent demand even during downturns.

ML: Are RM Press and Drainage Fittings compliant with industry regulations?

PS: Absolutely. RM Press Fittings meet marine and offshore regulatory requirements, including certifications from DNV, Bureau Veritas (BV), and Lloyd’s Register (LR). They conform to the highest industry standards for corrosion resistance, fire safety, and pressure performance, ensuring they can be used on both new builds and retrofits without regulatory concerns.

Additionally, RM Drainage Fittings are fire-rated to Class A standards, making them compliant for use in critical drainage applications where fire safety is paramount.

ML: What are the long-term maintenance benefits of RM Press Fittings?

PS: Maintenance is a major cost factor for any vessel, and RM Press Fittings offer long-term reliability with minimal upkeep. Unlike welded connections, which can develop stress fractures over time, press fittings provide a uniform, secure seal that resists vibration and corrosion.

Additionally, the leak-detection feature built into RM Press Fittings ensures that any improper installation is identified immediately, preventing future failures. This means ship operators can spend less time on unplanned maintenance and more time on operational efficiency.

ML: How do RM Press and Drainage Fittings align with sustainability and green initiatives?

PS: Sustainability is becoming a major focus in the maritime industry, and RM Press and Drainage Fittings align perfectly with green initiatives by reducing waste, improving energy efficiency, and eliminating hazardous processes.

Flame-Free, Energy-Efficient Installation: Traditional welding requires significant energy consumption, ventilation, and fire safety measures, whereas press-fitting technology eliminates the need for heat, reducing overall carbon emissions and energy use.

Reduced Material Waste: RM’s precision engineering ensures that less material is wasted, and their durable, corrosion-resistant materials extend system lifespans, leading to fewer replacements and less environmental impact.

Eco-Friendly Drainage Solutions: RM Drainage Fittings are designed to handle black and gray water systems efficiently, supporting wastewater management solutions that align with environmental protection standards in marine applications.

Recyclable & Sustainable Materials: RM Press Fittings are available in stainless steel, copper-nickel, and carbon steel—all of which are fully recyclable, contributing to a circular economy in shipbuilding and offshore infrastructure.

ML: How do you promote RM and make an impression on your customers?

PS: At World Wide Metric, we believe that product knowledge and strong relationships are key to helping our customers succeed. That’s why we go beyond just supplying RM Press and Drainage Fittings—we actively engage with industry professionals to educate, demonstrate, and build confidence in these solutions.

One of the ways we do this is through exclusive customer experiences, like our upcoming trip to Italy in April 2025, where select industry professionals will visit Raccorderie Metalliche (RM).

This isn’t just a factory tour—it’s a hands-on experience for installers and decision-makers who work with RM fittings. Attendees will gain deeper product knowledge, network with industry peers, and see firsthand the innovation and quality that goes into every RM fitting. Of course, we also take time to experience a little bit of Italian lifestyle along the way!

Beyond trips like this, we also focus on technical training sessions, Lunch & Learns, and real-world demonstrations to show how RM’s press technology provides safe, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for marine applications. We make sure our customers not only understand the product but also feel confident using it in the field.