DNV Maritime appoints Robert Galinski global cruise segment director

DNV has appointed Robert Galinski as global cruise segment director, with effect from January 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Robert Galinski back to DNV,” says Trond Hodne, business director, DNV Maritime. “His extensive experience and strong industry relationships will be instrumental as we continue to further strengthen our position in the cruise sector. His leadership will play a vital role in advancing our customer-focused strategy and driving innovation in the industry.”

Based in Florida, Galinski, will, in his new role, support key customers and identify opportunities for innovation and partnerships, leveraging his global industry perspective.

“I am honored to rejoin DNV and take on the role of global cruise segment director,” says Galinski. “The cruise industry is evolving rapidly, and I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to navigate these changes. By taking a collaborative and forward-thinking approach, we can support our customers in navigating industry challenges and drive meaningful progress.”

Since joining DNV as a surveyor in 2010, Galinski has has held leadership, business development, and operational roles in the U.K., U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Before returning to DNV as global cruise segment director, he was vice president of sales and business development at Kongsberg Maritime.

Galinski holds a bachelor of engineering in naval architecture and master of science degree in marine engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne. He is also a chartered engineer with the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science, and Technology.