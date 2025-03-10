MAN 175D picked to power DOF Sea Dragon OSV newbuild Written by Nick Blenkey









Poland’s Crist Shipyard has ordered six MAN 12V175D variable speed gensets in connection with the construction of an OSV (offshore support vessel) for DOF. Provisionally named Sea Dragon, the OSV is set to assist operations off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Designed by Gdynia-based MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting Ltd., the Sea Dragon is scheduled for delivery by Q1 2027.

The ice-classed, 110 meter long vessel, will feature dynamic positioning class 3 and be capable of accommodating 164 persons. It will support a range of operations, including gas crew changes, drilling support, field-safety standby, emergency towing and ice management.

“This engine set-up will enable the Sea Dragon to perform a great variety of tasks over a wide load-range where characteristics such as seakeeping, responsiveness and adaptability will be key,” said Lex Nijsen, head of marine Europe and Americas, MAN Energy Solutions. “Not only is this is an excellent reference for the MAN 175D engine, it also marks the beginning of what we trust will be a long operational presence in North America.”

“The MAN 175D is a versatile unit that reaches its most competitive fuel consumption in variable speed mode,” said Florian Keiler, head of high-speed, MAN Energy Solutions. “Its environmental footprint and operating costs are lowest in class due to its high fuel-efficiency, low lube oil consumption and long service-intervals. Combined with MAN Energy Solutions’ after sales support MAN PrimeServ, we are confident the 175D represents a worthy overall package for customers and we thank DOF for placing its trust in us.”

MAN Energy Solutions developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. Available in three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 kilowatts and is optimized for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional engine variants.

The 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, having been designed from the outset for low fuel consumption, coupled with compliance to the latest exhaust-gas-emission standards and considering as well future-fuel requirements where it is already cleared for operation on biofuels such as FAME and HVO and prepared for future operation on methanol.