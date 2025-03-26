NYCEDC moves ahead on Brooklyn Marine Terminal plans

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) reports that it has executed three maritime infrastructure related contracts to upgrade port operations at the Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

Stemming from the original $80 million city investment made last year, NYCEDC is spending an initial $18 million, this includes $15 million for a new electric STS crane, $2 million for fender repairs to Pier 10, and $1 million for the demolition and removal of four out-of-service cranes.

NYCEDC is committed to redeveloping the terminal and container port, starting with the removal of four out-of-service cranes across Piers 9A and 10, and the purchase of a new electric Ship to Shore (STS) crane to serve the Red Hook Container Terminal at Pier 10. Additionally, Pier 10 will receive crucial fender repairs to protect the pier from future vessel damage.

Demolition and removal of the four out-of-service cranes will take place from April to August 2025 by Atlantic Coast Dismantling (ACD). The two cranes on Pier 9A are diesel operated, over 50 years old, and are inaccessible due to the unstable condition of Pier 9A. The two cranes on Pier 10 that will be removed were damaged during superstorm Sandy. The removal of these cranes will provide space for a new electric crane and the 3,000 tons of steel from the four removed cranes will be recycled by ACD.

Liebherr USA, Co. has been contracted to deliver the new all electric ship to shore crane to serve the Red Hook Container Terminal at Pier 10. The crane will be designed, manufactured and delivered from Irish based Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd., taking approximately two years, making the new crane operational in Spring 2027. Pier 10 is also receiving a fender, fender pile, and chock and wale repairs and replacement to ensure the longevity of Pier 10 and protect the physical integrity of the pier from berthing ships and barges, repairs are anticipated to go from May to September 2025.

These contracts are a significant step forward in the redevelopment of the Brooklyn Marine Terminal that was announced in May 2024 by New York City Mayor Adams, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, NYCEDC, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to enable the city to transform the 122-acre site into a modern 21-st century maritime port and mixed-use community fueled by an initial $95 million city and state investment.

“The Brooklyn Marine Terminal represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create thousands of new jobs, generate billions of dollars in economic impact, and build a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood and modern maritime port focused on getting trucks off of our streets,” said Mayor Adams. “After decades of disinvestment and inaction, now the real work begins with an initial $18 million investment bringing this maritime port into the 21st century by removing four outdated, out-of-service cranes and replacing them with a new electric crane. This is a significant step forward for this 122-acre site and represents early signs of what’s to come as we reimagine the Brooklyn Marine Terminal to its full potential.”

“The Adams administration is continuing to deliver on its commitment to make our waterways into a ‘Harbor of the Future’,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce Adolfo Carrión, Jr. “This significant investment in the Brooklyn Marine Terminal will support much-needed infrastructure to create a modern maritime port that will bring growth and prosperity to the Red Hook community and keep our global city competitive.”

“After decades of decay and disinvestment at the Brooklyn Marine Terminal, these contracts are a small but meaningful step toward delivering a modern, all-electric, maritime port that activates our Blue Highway network and advances New York City’s Harbor of the Future,” said NYCEDC president & CEO Andrew Kimball. “NYCEDC is proud to collaborate with our city and state partners and work alongside the BMT Task Force to hopefully execute in the coming weeks a historic vision plan that will benefit generations of New Yorkers—and the entire region—to come.”

“In the last nine months, NYCEDC has done more for this port than has been done for the last several decades,” said Red Hook Container Terminal President Mike Stamatis. “The execution of these contracts marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a modern, all-electric maritime port. This initiative not only revitalizes the Brooklyn Marine Terminal but also strengthens our commitment to sustainable and efficient port operations. We are excited to see the positive impact these upgrades will have on our port and the broader region.”

“The execution of these contracts is a pivotal moment for the Brooklyn Marine Terminal and the Red Hook Container Terminal,” said ILA Local 1814 President Frank Agosta. “This investment not only modernizes our port infrastructure, but also ensures that we are equipped to handle the demands of the future. We look forward to the positive impact these upgrades will have on our workforce.”

In the coming weeks, the Brooklyn Marine Terminal Task Force will vote on a Vision Plan outlining the future of the site, which will include reinvestment for a modernized maritime port and a vibrant mixed-use community to serve Red Hook and Columbia Street Waterfront District.