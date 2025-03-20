Twin Brothers Marine secures $12M in landmark projects

Franklin, La.-based Twin Brothers Marine (TBM), which specializes in heavy steel fabrication for the oil and gas, infrastructure, and renewables industries, has been awarded three contracts. With a combined value of over $12 million, the contracts will provide pressure vessels and infrastructure components for a major marine transportation provider and major infrastructure contractor.

TBM will fabricate ASME-coded pressure vessels and infrastructure pieces, with deliveries extending through Q1 of 2026. All construction will take place at TBM’s state-of-the-art facility located at the Port of West St. Mary in Louisiana.

The contracts include the fabrication of critical components for a major interstate upgrade along the Gulf, as well as construction of large marine transportation tanks. In total, these projects will involve producing more than 4,000 tons of steel materials. This is made possible by TBM’s expertise in large-diameter and heavy-wall steel fabrication.

Darrell J. Webster, president of TBM, said, “We have an extensive track record of successful completion of projects with similar scopes for these customers. Our past performance gave these customers the confidence to contract with us again. At Twin Brothers, we are known for our furnishing quality and reliable production with on-time delivery. This repeat business is largely thanks to our dedicated and safety-conscious personnel.”

To support these new projects, TBM will expand its workforce. The contracts, all finalized in Q1 of 2025, further solidify TBM’s reputation as a trusted fabrication and manufacturing partner across many energy and infrastructure sectors.

About Twin Brothers Marine

For 50 years, Twin Brothers Marine has provided its services in oil and gas fabrication, specializing in heavy industrial steel fabrication for offshore oil and gas platforms and steel modules, and a manufacturer of large diameter heavy wall tubulars. Twin Brothers’ operational focus is on manufacturing for the oil and gas, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. Strategically located along the Gulf Coast, Twin Brothers ships by water, railway or highway; anywhere in the Americas and around the world.