Patriot Offshore wins 10-year Jones Act CTV contract

Patriot Offshore Maritime Services, N.Y., a subsidiary of Liberty Green Logistics based in Lake Success, N.Y., reports that it has been awarded a U.S. industry defining, ten-year crew transfer vessel (CTV) services contract with Equinor’s Empire Offshore Wind LLC.

The vessel will service Equinor’s New York offshore wind farm during the construction and O&M phases of the project. The Jones Act qualified CTV will be constructed in a U.S. shipyard and will commence operations in 2026.

This marks the second newbuild CTV contract for Patriot Offshore Maritime Services, which is led by Michael Landry, a 2007 Massachusetts Maritime Academy graduate with an offshore industry background that includes a decade at Transocean .

In 2024, Patriot Offshore Maritime Services took delivery and began operations of its first CTV, the Patriot Leader. The purpose-built vessel will be providing transportation services to several offshore wind farms along the U.S. East Coast over the coming years.

Landry commented, “The investment platform and vessel operation services the Liberty group provides, enable Patriot the ability to construct multiple vessels and provide expanded logistics services to developers, tier 1 installation contractors, and other wind farm suppliers. We are thrilled to support Empire Wind as a local company on this important project and look forward to our long-term contract with Equinor.”

In 2021 the Liberty group announced the establishment of a renewable energy division with an initial focus on providing logistics and supply chain services to U.S. offshore wind farms through a consortium approach with experienced entities. Today, Liberty Green continues to develop supply chain solutions with its consortium partners across a range of services from vessels and supply chain logistics to ports and terminals.

Josh Shapiro, CEO of Liberty Green said, “I am pleased to see the market embracing Liberty and Patriot as trusted brands in the U.S. flag space where we remain committed to continuing strategic investments and providing top class supply chain services to customers who place their trust in us.” Coupled with its technology investment in Renewable Strategy, an offshore wind marine coordination service with a 24/7 SaaS platform and worksite compliance system, the Liberty Green renewables vertical continues to solidify its position as a market leader for U.S. offshore wind projects through direct investments, acquisitions, and consortium services.“