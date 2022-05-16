Vineyard Wind signs CTV charter with Patriot Offshore

Orders for Jones Act offshore wind crew transfer vessels are starting to tick upwards. Last week, Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners reported it had signed a charter for a CTV with Patriot Offshore Maritime Services.

Like Vineyard Wind, Patriot is based in New Bedford, Mass., and the CTV be built by another Massachusetts company, Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset.

The 27-meter CTV will be based on a proven catamaran design by Incat Crowther and will be capable of carrying up to 24 technicians and personnel.

Vineyard says its selection of the Patriot and Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding team will optimize the local content benefits of the Vineyard Wind project to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“We are excited to have a Massachusetts company like Patriot on the Vineyard team and proud to support local jobs in Massachusetts through the employment of local maritime labor,” said Klaus Skoust Moeller, CEO of Vineyard Wind. “These vessels will not only serve a critical role in both construction and operation and maintenance for our project but will also help to launch a new industry that will create jobs and reduce carbon pollution.”

Upon delivery during mid–2023, the CTV will be deployed directly into operation, transporting essential personnel and equipment in support of the project.

Vineyard also has the option to charter additional CTVs from Patriot as part of their marine logistic strategy. In addition to the Patriot vessel, Vineyard Wind has also signed a contract with American Offshore Services for a second CTV that will be built by Blount Boats in Rhode Island.

“We are honored that Vineyard selected Patriot to provide this CTV for its first US commercial offshore wind project,” said Michael Landry, President of Patriot. “We are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

“The development of offshore wind in the U.S. is creating jobs and new business opportunities for maritime companies like Patriot, and we’re proud to work with local labor to build the nation-leading Vineyard Wind project,” said Bill White, President & CEO of Avangrid Renewables, Offshore.

Vineyard Wind, an 800-megawatt project located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, is set to begin delivering energy in 2023.