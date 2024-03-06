Philip Shapiro announces generational change in Liberty Maritime leadership Written by Nick Blenkey









Successions aren’t always as fraught as in some TV drama series and a new generation is taking the helm at Lake Success, N.Y, headquartered Liberty Maritime Corporation, which operates a fleet of both U.S.-flag and internationally flagged break-bulk and RO/RO vessels. Philip Shapiro, who founded the company in 1988, is transitioning from president and CEO to chairman of the board. His son, Josh Shapiro, is succeeding him as president and CEO, while his daughter, Brooke Shapiro, has been named executive vice president and general counsel.

Philip Shapiro has served as the company’s president and CEO for the last 35 years. He is currently a trustee of both the Coast Guard Foundation and Webb Institute, and will remain an active director on the board of the American Bureau of Shipping and the North-Standard P&I Club Members’ Board. He also currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the American Maritime Congress, headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Stepping into the top leadership roles at Liberty, Josh and Brooke Shapiro are not strangers to the shipping industry. Josh Shapiro has been with Liberty since 2009 and has served as the company’s chief operating officer since 2016. Prior to joining Liberty, he obtained a master’s degree in shipping, trade and finance from the Costas Grammenos program at the City University of London after having previously worked as a legislative assistant to a senior Congressman that familiarized him with the policy and legislative world of the U.S. Congress.

Brooke Shapiro joined Liberty in 2019 as its vice president and general counsel. With over 13 years of maritime law experience, she has a background in maritime and corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, regulatory compliance, and government relations. Prior to joining Liberty, she spent the majority of her legal career at Winston & Strawn LLP in its Washington, D.C., and New York offices.

“It has been an incredibly rewarding experience to introduce my children to the maritime business, to bring them both into the company, and now to watch them work together to build out the company’s next chapters,” said Philip Shapiro. When I established Liberty in 1988, I never dreamed that I’d be this fortunate to have both children want to be in the business. And after years of working alongside them, I am extremely confident this is the perfect time in my life and their careers to initiate this transition. As for the future, I look forward to spending even more time with my wife enjoying our grandchildren while their parents focus on Liberty’s growth and future.”