American Cruise Lines takes delivery of its newest Coastal Cat Written by Nick Blenkey









Guilford, Conn.-headquartered American Cruise Lines reports that its third new Coastal Cat, American Liberty, has passed its sea trials with flying colors and the company has accepted delivery of the 100-passenger small ship from Chesapeake Shipbuilding early.

American Liberty is the newest ship in American’s ongoing Project Blue series of 12 new small ships for river and coastal cruising. Several more ships in the series are already under construction, including the fourth Coastal Cat, American Legend, which is set to begin cruising in November 2024, plus four more Patriot Class ships.

“American Liberty is the newest ship in our fleet, reflecting our ongoing commitment to building small innovative ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said president and CEO Charles B. Robertson.

American Liberty will sail its inaugural cruise next month, departing Providence, R.I,. August 15 and sailing roundtrip on the company’s popular New England Islands itinerary. The cruise also visits: New Bedford, Nantucket, & Martha’s Vineyard, Mass; and Block Island, Newport, & Bristol, R.I.

In addition to this summer New England itinerary, American Liberty will sail a slate of American’s U.S. itineraries along the East Coast throughout 2024.

Delivery of American Liberty follows last year’s deliveries of sister Coastal Cat ships, American Eagle and American Glory.

American’s small ship fleet has continued to grow year-after-year featuring designs that offer unprecedented accommodations for small ships. The company operates the only 100% U.S. flagged fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships in the world.

Accommodating 100 guests, American Liberty has four decks and showcases the same catamaran bow as previous sister ships. It features elegant interior design and private balcony accommodations, including single and double-occupancy staterooms and suites. The Coastal Cat also has a spacious top deck, comfortable lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant, casual café, and fitness center—unusual amenities on ships of this size.