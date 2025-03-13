Delaware Pilots’ new launch features a full suite of Furuno USA electronics

The new Chesapeake class launch Pennsylvania, recently delivered to the Pilots’ Association of the Bay and River Delaware by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding is equipped with a full suite of Furuno USA marine electronics. Expertly installed by Cay Electronics of Rhode Island, the electronics deliver unmatched situational awareness and reliability for the association’s pilots.

At the heart of Pennsylvania’s navigation system are dual NavNet TZtouch3 TZT9F multi function displays (MFDs). Delivering accurate chart plotting and radar overlay in a sleek, responsive interface, these 9-inch multi touch MFDs seamlessly integrate the vessel’s navigation and communication systems. For precision positioning and heading data, the launch is equipped with a Furuno SCX20 satellite compass, which provides highly accurate heading, pitch, roll, and heave compensation, ensuring steady performance in dynamic sea conditions. The vessel’s GP330B GPS sensor further enhances navigation accuracy.

The uruno USA FR8065 6 kW radar with XN12/4 antenna ensures the pilots have a clear and reliable view of surrounding traffic, even in poor visibility. Additionally, an FA170 Class A AIS with FA1703 pilot plug enhances vessel tracking and communication, ensuring compliance with maritime safety regulations.

Pennsylvania is also fitted with an LH5000 30 W loud hailer, allowing pilots to communicate effectively with nearby vessels and crew. An FI-5002 NMEA2000 junction box and IF-NMEA2K2 interface complete the package, providing seamless data conversion and integration across the vessel’s navigation and communication systems.

“The Pennsylvania is a perfect example of how Furuno’s reliable, innovative technology supports the critical work of harbor and river pilots,” said Matt Wood, national sales manager for Furuno USA Inc. “With our advanced radar, navigation, and communication systems onboard, Delaware pilots can operate with confidence in all conditions.”