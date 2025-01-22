Houthis release crew of hijacked car carrier Galaxy Leader Written by Nick Blenkey









Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have released the crew of the Galaxy Leader more than a year after they seized the vessel off the coast of Yemen, Al Arabiya reports the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV as saying.

The crew were handed to Oman “in coordination” with Palestinian militant group Hamas after a ceasefire deal in Gaza was brokered with Israel, Al Masirah TV said.

The vessel’s crew is made up of 25 nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania.

Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez welcomed the news, releasing the following statement:

“I welcome the release of the 25-member crew of the Galaxy Leader, who have endured over a year of captivity since they were taken hostage in November 2023 while transiting the Red Sea. This is a moment of profound relief for all of us – not only for the crew and their families, but also to the wider maritime community.

“I am grateful for all the Member States, regional entities and international partners whose steadfast support and strategic engagement were pivotal in securing the crew’s freedom, and to ensuring their wellbeing.

“Today’s breakthrough is a testament to the power of collective diplomacy and dialogue, recognizing that innocent seafarers must not become collateral victims in wider geopolitical tensions. It is also a return to operations in the Red Sea as we have been accustomed to and upholding of the freedom of navigation.

“IMO will continue to rigorously uphold its commitment to the safety of seafarers worldwide, who continue to face risks in their essential work.”

VESSEL OWNERS STILL CAUTIOUS

While the Secretary General may have hailed the Galaxy Leader development as “a return to operations in the Red Sea as we have been accustomed to,” a recent Ambrey assessment of the situation in the region (see earlier story) indicates that vessel owners will likely be extremely cautious about resuming Red Sea operations.