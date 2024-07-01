White Paper – Righting the Ship: Preventing Torsional Vibration Issues In Modern Marine Propulsion Systems

White Paper – Righting the Ship: Preventing Torsional Vibration Issues In Modern Marine Propulsion SystemsWritten by
Regal Rexnord explores torsional vibration and its impact on Marine operations. This white paper explains what causes torsional vibration and how to minimize its negative impact.
Key takeaways from this white paper include:
- Selecting the proper coupling is imperative to ensure your system is free of
harmful resonance speeds.
- The new generation of engines are much lighter than they used to be which
causes propulsion systems to become more susceptible to torsional vibration.
- Stricter emissions standards and the adoption of alternative fuels and propulsion
designs have further influenced torsional activity.
- CENTA, a leader in torsional vibration analysis since 1970, plays a crucial role in
addressing torsional vibration challenges.
