VIDEO: OpenTug talks inland waterways shipping

In this Marine Log exclusive interview, we talk to Jason Aristides, CEO of OpenTug, on the biggest challenges facing commerce on the U.S. inland waterways and what can be done to reduce these challenges.

In this discussion, filmed at the Inland Marine Expo earlier this month, Associate Editor Alex Marcheschi also finds out how marine operators can use technology to improve their business and more on barge tracking services.

Aristides founded the company to expand freight carrying capacity by delivering unparalleled access to affordable and sustainable waterway capacity, while giving businesses suites to streamline sales and customer service.

Back in February, OpenTug reported that it has raised an oversubscribed $3.1 million seed round investment.

Led by Entrada Ventures, the funds will be used to further develop the company’s industry-leading technology and grow OpenTug’s network of shippers and service providers to help America move marine freight at unprecedented levels.

The OpenTug digital maritime marketplace gives shippers access to thousands of barges, tugs, and terminals across over 25,000 miles of marine highways, while its SaaS platform enables operators to automate their pricing, routing, tracking, booking, and marketing.

An increasing number of shippers are joining the OpenTug network to leverage the Mississippi River, Ohio River, intracoastal waterways, coastal regions, and oceans to find more efficient ways to move freight.