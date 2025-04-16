Ship Repair USA: Charting a course through compliance

When it comes to running a shipyard, navigating regulations and compliance can sometimes feel more complicated than navigating open water. One area that continues to challenge even the most seasoned operators is the United States Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act (USL&H). Misunderstandings abound, and the stakes for non-compliance are high—ranging from hefty fines to operational shutdowns.

At Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA conference on June 10-11, taking place in New Orleans, shipyard professionals will have a unique opportunity to gain clarity and confidence around USL&H compliance in a powerful session titled: “Strategic Solutions for Shipyard Compliance & Operational Success.”

Led by Sabrina Brigance, CMIP and Jack Kiely, CMIP—two respected experts with extensive maritime risk and insurance experience—this session is more than just a regulatory rundown. It’s a strategic playbook for ensuring compliance, protecting your workforce, and maintaining operational efficiency. A maritime attorney may also join the panel, adding legal insights that further enrich the discussion.

Why This Session Matters Now

Like the Jones Act for vessel operators, USL&H is a critical pillar of maritime compliance. Yet many shipyard operators still struggle with how it overlaps with state workers’ comp or how employee misclassifications can silently erode their bottom line. The consequences of missteps are steep—penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, potential jail time, and even lawsuits that can derail operations and damage reputations.

This session dives headfirst into:

Regulatory updates and what they mean for shipyard operations

Common compliance traps and how to steer clear of them

How USL&H affects project timelines, labor costs, and risk exposure

Strategic solutions that integrate safety, compliance, and risk management for a more resilient yard

More Than Legal Talk—Real Operational Strategy

What sets this session apart is its focus on real-world solutions. Brigance and Kiely understand that shipyard leaders need actionable takeaways, not just legal theory. From aligning safety protocols with claims processes to reducing financial risk through smart classification practices, they’ll break down complex requirements into practical strategies that drive success.

Whether you’re managing a large Gulf Coast yard or overseeing a smaller regional facility, this session will empower you to:

Reduce liabilities

Improve workforce protection

Maintain a competitive edge in a tightly regulated environment

