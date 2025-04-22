Ergon Marine expands fleet with new crew boat

Ergon Marine & Industrial Supply Inc., Vicksburg, Miss., has taken delivery of a new crew boat, the M/V Big Valley 325. This addition expands its total number of crew boats to three and increases its capacity to serve marine operators navigating the Mississippi River. The 47- by 12.5-foot vessel, powered by twin 300 hp. outboard engines, enhances Ergon’s speed and efficiency in transporting crew members to vessels and delivering fuel and supplies to customers.

“This expansion is part of our commitment to provide reliable, round-the-clock service to commercial vessels along the Mississippi,” said Chris Maxwell, vice president of marine operations for Ergon.

Founded in 1969, Ergon has become a trusted partner for marine operators, providing mid-river refueling, fleeting and supplies from locations in Vicksburg and refueling and supplies from Memphis, Tenn. Ergon offers 24-hour support with a strong focus on safety and efficiency. This dedication to service and operational excellence earned industry recognition, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s Meritorious Public Service Award.

Ergon is a group of privately held companies that operate under three primary business segments: Energy & Specialty Solutions, Pavement & Coating Resources, and Integrated Services & Logistics, of which Ergon is a part.