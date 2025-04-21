Strategic Marine delivers two more fast crew boats to TMS

Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered two more fourth-generation fast crew boats (FCBs) to Thailand’s Truth Maritime Services (TMS), a member of Prima Marine Group.

This latest FCB delivery follows the successful handover of the first two generation-four FCBs, TMS Ranod and TMS Raman, in 2024. Since then, those vessels have been operating efficiently and meeting the needs of TMS’s clients. The addition of two more 42 meter vessels underscores the company’s commitment to fleet expansion and enhanced service capabilities in the Southeast Asian and Middle east offshore energy sector. With a growing fleet of 17 crew boats and two 300-passenger accommodation barges stationed near offshore rigs, TMS is continuously enhancing its ofshore personnel transfer capabilities

“As we continue to strengthen our partnership with Truth Maritime Services and Prima Marine Group, we are proud to see our vessels contributing to their operational success,” said Strategic Marine CEO Chan Eng Yew. “The delivery of these new crew boats is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the evolving demands of the offshore industry.”

Strategic Marine Group has a focus on specialty aluminum craft construction and fabrication. It has a shipyard in Singapore, and presence in Australia, Europe and the Middle East. It operates principally in five key market segments, producing vessels for oil & gas, renewable energy, ferries, defense and paramilitary and port / pilot services.

