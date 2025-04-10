Ship Repair USA: Panel tackles tariffs, metal prices

Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA conference, taking place in New Orleans on June 10-11, is set to bring together key industry professionals to address the unique challenges facing small and medium-sized shipyards. Now in its third year, the event is tailored for the ship repair and maintenance sector, offering access to industry innovations, cost-saving strategies, regulatory guidance, and valuable networking opportunities.

One of the key highlights at Ship Repair USA is the panel titled “Navigating Uncertainty: The Impact of Tariffs and Policy on U.S. Shipbuilding & Repair.” Confirmed speakers from Master Boat Builders, Senesco Marine, and Vigor will explore the challenges posed by federal funding issues, tariffs, and global competition. Additional panelists are expected to be announced soon.

Key discussion points will include:

Impact of Federal Funding Freezes : The panel will examine how recent budgetary uncertainties and freezes have impacted shipyard operations, with case studies of projects delayed or derailed due to a lack of government support.

: The panel will examine how recent budgetary uncertainties and freezes have impacted shipyard operations, with case studies of projects delayed or derailed due to a lack of government support. Tariffs & Trade Policies : A discussion on the effects of tariffs on critical materials such as steel and aluminum, and how these policies are affecting the cost and competitiveness of U.S. shipyards. Panelists will debate whether the tariffs are ultimately helping or hindering the industry.

: A discussion on the effects of tariffs on critical materials such as steel and aluminum, and how these policies are affecting the cost and competitiveness of U.S. shipyards. Panelists will debate whether the tariffs are ultimately helping or hindering the industry. Buy America Issues : A look at the challenges shipyards face when sourcing materials and components within the U.S. and the tension between adhering to government mandates and maintaining cost-effectiveness.

: A look at the challenges shipyards face when sourcing materials and components within the U.S. and the tension between adhering to government mandates and maintaining cost-effectiveness. Lessons from International Competitors: The panel will focus on how countries like China, South Korea, and European nations have maintained dominance in shipbuilding, and whether the U.S. can adopt similar policies to regain its competitive edge.

In addition to the panel, the conference will cover several other critical topics, including:

Hybrid Retrofits and Alternative Solutions : A focus on alternative energy solutions and hybrid systems for U.S. vessel owners.

: A focus on alternative energy solutions and hybrid systems for U.S. vessel owners. Regulatory Compliance and Environmental Standards : Navigating the challenges of retrofitting while ensuring compliance with stringent environmental and regulatory standards.

: Navigating the challenges of retrofitting while ensuring compliance with stringent environmental and regulatory standards. Practical Case Studies : Insightful lessons from major retrofit projects, highlighting successes and challenges faced by shipyards.

: Insightful lessons from major retrofit projects, highlighting successes and challenges faced by shipyards. Workforce Development in Shipyards : Strategies for addressing the labor shortage in the shipbuilding industry and training the next generation of maritime professionals.

: Strategies for addressing the labor shortage in the shipbuilding industry and training the next generation of maritime professionals. Exploring New Technologies : How automation, drydocking innovations, and predictive maintenance are transforming ship repair and maintenance.

: How automation, drydocking innovations, and predictive maintenance are transforming ship repair and maintenance. Strategic Solutions for Shipyard Compliance and Operational Success : Best practices for reducing risks and optimizing operational strategies in shipyards.

: Best practices for reducing risks and optimizing operational strategies in shipyards. Women in Ship Repair : A session highlighting the voices, experiences, and strategies of women in the ship repair industry.

: A session highlighting the voices, experiences, and strategies of women in the ship repair industry. Safety & Regulations: How shipyards and vessel owners are collaborating to improve safety in the yards and onboard vessels while adhering to growing regulatory requirements.

The conference will provide a valuable platform for shipyard professionals, vessel owners, operators, and other stakeholders to discuss these pressing issues and find practical solutions to remain competitive and improve ROI in a rapidly evolving market. Attendees will gain insights from industry leaders, case studies, and expert panels.

Registration for the event is open in addition to sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities.