Deugro takes delivery of first Rotra wind turbine component carrier Written by Nick Blenkey









Freienbach, Switzerland-headquartered project cargo specialist Deugro and its partners, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy A/S and Amasus Offshore B.V., have announced the delivery of the Rotra Futura and the delivery its sister vessel Rotra Horizon.

Built at the Zhenjiang Shipyards, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, China, both vessels upont the Rotra concept for transporting offshore wind turbine components. Proven in the existing Rotra Mare and Rotra Vente vessels, the concept combines a unique RO/RO and gantry system. The two new vessels have been designed to accommodate the increasing size and weight of the next generations of offshore wind turbine components and, at the same time, to ensure best-in-class cargo intake and operational flexibility

Since 2016, and including a further modification and re-launch in 2022 both existing Rotra vessels have transported an impressive 7,800,000 freight tonnes of offshore wind equipment, representing over 9.0 gigawatts of wind power transported and subsequently installed offshore. Both vessels will stay in operation.

To to accommodate increasing volumes and weights of offshore wind turbine components, while simultaneously ensuring best-in-class cargo intake and operational flexibility, the new Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon vessels each measure 167.6 x 26 meters. To faclitate optimal cargo intake without any line-of-sight limitations, the bridge and accommodations are placed forward.

Equipped with a RO/RO ramp, three Liebherr cranes and a unique gantry system, which allows the stowage of blades in three tiers to provide flexibility in cargo composition and loading method, and in mixing different types of components, both vessels accommodate larger components while reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions thanks to an optimised hull shape, a low-drag coating and a Wärtsilä engine consuming 15% less fuel compared to today’s standards. They also feature hybrid propulsion and exhaust gas cleaning meeting IMO Tier 3 standards, with waste heat recovery.

Launch of the Rotra Horizon [Photo: Deugro]

“Our offshore order backlog amounts to more than 16 GW, reflecting strong global demand,” said Christian Johansen, global commodity manager for ports & transportation at Siemens Gamesa . “With the development and charter of the two new Rotra vessels, Siemens Gamesa will be well prepared to ensure the safe, timely and cost-effective execution of offshore projects around the world.”

Anders Moeller, country manager Denmark at Deugro said: “Our trilateral Rotra vessel collaboration, based on mutual respect and innovative thinking, reinforces our commitment to excellence and aims to make a measurable impact in the market while driving the energy transition towards a greener shipping industry.”