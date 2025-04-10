Op-Ed: Do not overlook BWM Convention compliance Written by









By Tommi Vihavainen, Product Owner – Logbook, Safety Solutions, NAPA

As we watch for the outcomes of the 83rd meeting of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO’s) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83), ballast water management may not be the hottest topic in shipping, but it remains a vital sustainability and operational consideration.

Ballast water is taken onboard by ships to maintain stability but, if not treated properly, it can introduce invasive species and pollutants into local marine ecosystems. From plankton to mussels and crabs to carp, there are countless examples of invasive aquatic species transported in ships’ ballast water wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems.

The IMO’s Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention has historically faced challenges related to implementation, technology development and enforcement. However, the regulation has been updated and refined over the years. Compliance is not optional and loopholes are increasingly being closed. Encouragingly, digital technology has kept pace with the progression of the regulations and its reporting mechanisms. This ensures shipowners and operators, and their seafarers, can continuously comply without facing operational disruptions or a high administrative burden.

The latest updates to the BWM Convention were implemented on February 1, 2025, following discussions at MEPC 82. These are relevant for internationally operating vessels over 400 gross tonnes (GT). The IMO introduced mandatory changes to ballast water record-keeping, new guidance for operations in challenging water quality (CWQ) conditions, and stricter requirements for documenting ballast water management system (BWMS) maintenance.

On record-keeping, Ballast Water Management Record Books (BWRBs) can be maintained either electronically or in paper format. However, they must now follow a revised structure with enhanced and more detailed data fields. Additionally, stricter deadlines for submitting reports have been introduced to improve the accuracy of records. These updates are a welcome improvement, as inadequate documentation has become a key compliance issue under the BWM Convention. While the new requirements mandate more data entries, digital technology and clear guidance can help shipowners and crews manage these changes efficiently.

MEPC 82 has also approved revised guidance for ballast water record-keeping in CWQ situations. Many ports worldwide present water quality challenges, with the sediment-rich waters of the Port of Shanghai infamous as the ultimate test for ballast water management systems (BWMS). Operating a BWMS in these CWQ conditions can result in blockages, destroy crews’ BWMS, and disrupt the ship’s operations. To address this, two new operational scenarios have been introduced. Scenario three accounts for a reactive BWMS bypass triggered by unexpected water quality issues, while scenario four allows for a pre-emptive bypass when difficult conditions are anticipated. In both cases, proper logging of these actions is imperative.

Maintaining historic records of BWMS operations remains a compliance requirement for shipowners and crew too. According to the BWM Convention, “Ballast Water Record Book entries shall be maintained on board the ship for a minimum period of two years after the last entry has been made and thereafter in the company’s control for a minimum period of three years”. Without digital reporting systems, that is a lot of paperwork to hold on to for a long time.

The latest updates have also strengthened BWMS maintenance documentation requirements. Maintenance activities must now be recorded in the BWRB in line with the ship’s Ballast Water Management Plan (BWMP) and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) guidelines. The responsible crew members must also sign these records. This update prevents redundancy in ship maintenance procedures while ensuring all critical maintenance is properly documented. Maintaining accurate records enhances safety, operational reliability, and accountability for compliance. Since recording maintenance in logbooks is already standard for other onboard systems, applying the same practice to BWMS is a natural evolution.

Digital logbook systems, like NAPA’s electronic logbook, provide a simple aid to shipowners and seafarers navigating a maze of complex environmental regulations. By automating time-consuming yet important administrative tasks such as data entry, these technologies allow users to keep pace with the changes to the Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention and ultimately comply with the legislation. They offer greater efficiency and accuracy which, critically, allows seafarers to focus on their array of other safety and operational priorities.

Beyond the vital safety and wellbeing of seafarers, the use of digital technologies to support BWM Convention compliance underpins environmental protection. The scope and scale of biodiversity loss, especially driven by invasive species in marine ecosystems, cannot be overstated. While it has been a long time in the making, the BWM Convention, combined with sophisticated modern BWMS and supporting digital technology, can really start to address this significant conservation challenge.