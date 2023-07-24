Q&A: OpenTug startup offers solution for inland shippers

Marine Log (ML): Can you tell us a little about yourself and how you got started with this venture?

Jason Aristides (JA): I founded OpenTug by channeling a deep passion for the maritime industry, technology, and problem-solving into a start-up. During college, I began developing trading algorithms and consumer applications to gain technical skills, but while interning and working at Foss and Curtin Maritime, I realized a gap had formed between the speed, transparency, and ease of use global logistics professionals expect and what is offered in marine logistics.

This problem became clear when we would move empty barges past the busiest ports in the nation, because no one knew of the opportunity or when there were +45,000 empty barge sailings while the U.S. was in a capacity crisis.

I founded OpenTug to expand freight carrying capacity by delivering unparalleled access to affordable and sustainable waterway capacity while giving businesses suites to streamline sales and customer service.

ML: How can a vessel operator benefit from OpenTug? Additionally, how does this platform work for terminals and shipping companies?

JA: Vessel operators can boost revenue, save time, and revolutionize the shipping experience for their customers with a custom booking and management platform available from request to delivery, connected to a funnel of new leads.

Terminal operators gain access to new sales channels to boast their capabilities through a modern platform designed to capture new customers and streamline marketing and sales processes.

Shippers can move freight easier by booking and tracking shipments across multiple modes directly with service providers in one suite. In a few clicks, shippers can find or request quotes for moving even the biggest and most complicated loads with best-in-class providers.

ML: Is OpenTug for tug bookings only or can companies access other types of vessels, including towboats?

JA: OpenTug enables users to request and book towing service, barge capacity, barge charters, trans loads, and industrial storage separately or together through our bundle booking.

ML: Is the platform available all over the U.S. or only in certain parts?

OpenTug currently serves every U.S. coastal and inland waterway with a rapidly increasing density.

ML: What are the future plans for expanding OpenTug?

JA: OpenTug is rapidly expanding to provide integrated booking and technology for ports, Inland terminals, industrial warehouses, and ocean-going vessels. This expansion will enable our users to procure and manage every aspect of a project, bulk or break-bulk move with the right parties in one platform.

Beyond the parties, we serve OpenTug’s technology is increasing its offering to span CRM, contract management, route optimization, automated pricing, and improved visibility with barge and terminal management suites.