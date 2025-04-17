Arc Boat Company fast tracks its first electric tug boat

Los Angeles based electric boat startup Arc Boat Company says that it is entering the commercial sector by partnering with Portland, Ore., shipyard Diversified Marine Inc. to retrofit a 26 foot tugboat for use in the Port of Los Angeles, which has ambitions to be zero-emission by 2030.

“At Arc, our mission has always been to electrify the marine industry. This is not just an environmental initiative — it’s America’s best shot at reclaiming its leadership in maritime technology,” said Mitch Lee, co-founder and CEO of Arc. “U.S. shipyard throughput has been declining since WWII, and China now controls nearly half of the global shipbuilding market. We must adopt modern technologies to re-establish maritime exceptionalism. This partnership is a critical first step towards doing just that.”

“Tugboats are a cornerstone of the economy that enable cargo ships to operate at ports,” said Kofi Asante, VP of business development at Arc. “The short, but high power requirements of a tugboat make it a great fit for electrification which can drive efficiencies at the port.”

Arc says that its Los Angeles headquarters is set up to quickly design, build, and integrate modern vessels. Arc is now underway on its first commercial vessel, a truckable tugboat, to harden the underlying technology before proceeding with work on larger vessels later this year.

“As the backbone of port logistics, workboats are a crucial component to the shipping industry. It’s time to bring them into the modern age,” said Frank Manning, president of Diversified Marine, Inc. “With a partner like Arc, we will now be able to set the bar for the future of American ports, and truly show the benefits of what clean maritime technology can achieve.”