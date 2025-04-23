Tokyo Kisen takes delivery of first of two Incat Crowther CTVs Written by Nick Blenkey









Japanese operator Tokyo Kisen Co Ltd has taken delivery of JCAT HIBIKI 2, the first of two new Incat Crowther crew transfer vessels (CTVs) custom designed to service Japan’s growing offshore wind energy sector. Constructed by Cheoy Lee shipyard in China, the first vessel successfully completed sea trials in late 2024.

Built to ClassNK requirements, the two 26-meter catamaran CTVs have been developed with Tokyo Kisen to comply with strict local regulations. The design of the vessels has been future-proofed, with each vessel to begin its operational life carrying 12 technicians, yet with the flexibility to increase to 24 as Japan’s regulatory framework evolves.

The main deck of each vessel features a large mess area, two bathrooms and an internal storage and change area. Technicians are carried in safety and comfort thanks to a resiliently mounted superstructure.

The vessels’ upper deck features an elevated, spacious wheelhouse, as well as a private mess and pantry. The lower decks contain two twin cabins, a workshop space and a utility room. The vessels’ operational capabilities are also enhanced by the inclusion of Incat Crowther’s resilient-bow technology which reduces impact forces when the vessels are at wind turbine boat landings.

A large forward deck provides a dedicated space for transporting cargo to offshore wind farms with the vessels capable of carrying a deadweight of 35 tonnes. The vessels are capable of speeds of up to 28 knots and are powered by two Yanmar marine diesel engines, each developing 1,220 kW at 1,900 rpm, with a twin controllable pitch propeller (CPP) propulsion system provided by Servogear.

Commenting on the new vessels, Incat Crowther’s managing director, Europe, Ed Dudson, said: “With 48 Incat Crowther-designed CTVs over 25 meters in length either in service or currently under construction, this project will continue to build on Incat Crowther’s successful track record of designing bespoke CTVs for the global offshore wind industry.”

“The design of these CTVs has been a real collaboration with Tokyo Kisen in order ensure the vessels meet the unique needs in servicing the Japanese wind energy sector. We are proud to bring Incat Crowther’s expertise in designing state-of-the-art, flexible and operationally efficient offshore wind CTVs to this project,” said Dudson. “Our resilient-bow technology reduces impact loads and helps enable a high transfer wave height, and we look forward to seeing the vessels operating in Japan in the coming months.”